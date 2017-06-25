After mob kills Dy SP in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police advisory to cops says do not pray at general mosques on Eid

Advisory was issued a day after a Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Mohammad Ayoub Pandith was lynched by a mob in Srinagar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued an advisory asking its personnel not to offer Eid prayers at general mosques, but to stick to protected mosques, an Indian Express report said. The advisory was issued a day after a Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Mohammad Ayoub Pandith was lynched on the premises of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. The Advisory, which had come from Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police Muneer Khan, was sent to the district police headquarters. It was marked to the 15 Corps, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force( CRPF) and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the report added.

The paper quoted sources as saying that the advisory was issued as a “preventive measure” for the the safety of its personnel. In recent times, security personnel and cops have been the target of attacks as Kashmir witnessed a series of protests since last year’s unrest over the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani.

Earlier this year, in the wake of attacks at homes of some pf the policemen, the state police had issued an advisory to its personnel advising them to to avoid visiting their hometowns “for the next few months”. The communication has been marked as most urgent and asked senior officers to “instruct the field and subordinate formation” not to offer Eid prayers in general mosques.

“In Srinagar, the personnel have been asked to offer Eid prayers at DPL Srinagar (District Police Lines) or the Police Control Room,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by the paper on Saturday. The advisory has been issued after the Nowhatta incident, he said further.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid, when contacted said the advisory had been issued by IGP, Kashmir.