After Misa Bharti was quizzed, now ED summons Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son in law Shailesh Kumar in money laundering case

In a fresh trouble for former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the RJD chief’s son in law Shailesh Kumar in a money laundering case, as per ANI report. Notably, Misa Bharti was questioned yesterday for 8 hours. Earlier on July 8, the ED had conducted searches at three Delhi farmhouses of Bharti and her husband Kumar and the firm.

Yesterday, Bharti was reportedly asked to bring along certain documents, including those related to her personal finances, as per the report.

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided three Delhi premises of Bharti, Shailesh and a firm allegedly linked to them in the money laundering probe involving shell companies. The ED is the third central probing body investigating alleged financial irregularities by Lalu Prasad’s family after the CBI and the Income Tax department, which recently attached Benami assets worth about 180 crore rupees.

Earlier this week, the CBI registered a corruption case against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi Yadav; former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

Following this, clouds of uncertainity have been hovering over the RJD’s alliance with the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)). The Congress, however, has been extending full support to the RJD.