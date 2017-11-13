After Mamata Banerjee suspends doctor over dengue Facebook post, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh writes to Union health minister

(Source: PTI)

West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, on Sunday, wrote a letter to the Union health minister J.P. Nadda, seeking his immediate intervention in the dengue outbreak in Bengal. Ghosh, in his letter, on behalf of the BJP state unit, alleged the government was trying to suppress the number of dead and those down with dengue. The letter comes after Mamata Banerjee suspended a doctor for his Facebook post wherein he highlighted the plight of dengue patients in the government hospitals across the state of West Bengal. Dilip Ghosh, in his letter, has claimed that the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government is attempting to ‘sweep the dengue crisis under the carpet’. In his post, the suspended doctor alleged that the government has given an unwritten order to hide dengue as a cause of death. West Bengal’s health department, in the order to suspend the doctor said, Arunachal Dutta Choudhury’s posts on the social media amount to “misinterpretation in the public and (are) derogatory to the hospital administration.” The doctor, an MD, was posted at Barasat District Hospital in North 24 Parganas district. He claimed in the posts that 500 people were admitted to the hospital on October 6 and wrote about his struggle to diagnose the patients many of whom were lying on the floor.

In the letter, Ghosh said the estimated number of people with dengue has crossed 50,000 in Bengal though the government has pegged it at 18,000. He also alleged that Mamata Banerjee has directed the doctors to write “unknown fever”, in the medical certificates or prescriptions of the patients. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee stated that there is no cause of worry over the outbreak of the disease. “There is no need to panic. Some people are trying to create a panic with a vested interest. Some corporate houses, which had opposed our decision to set up a health commission, are passing wrong information. We will take strong action against them. We are monitoring the situation 24 hours. The government is taking all measures to control the situation and provide relief to the people. Some doctors are also working 24 hours. We have also alerted all municipalities to launch a special drive to kill mosquitoes,” Banerjee said after holding a meeting with state health department officials at the state secretariat.