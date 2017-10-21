After Ludhiana, another RSS worker shot dead in UP’s Ghazipur

The attack took place when Mishra and his brother were sitting in their building material shop in Brahmanpura Chatti this morning(Representational Image: PTI)

An RSS worker was on Saturday killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district. PTI reported that three bike-borne assailants attacked Rajesh Mishra, 40, and his brother who tried to save him. The attack took place when Mishra and his brother were sitting in their building material shop in Brahmanpura Chatti this morning, circle officer Hridayanad Singh said. The brothers were rushed to the district hospital, where Rajesh was declared brought dead, while Amitesh was referred to Varanasi for treatment.

ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar said in Lucknow that two of the attackers have been identified. “Of the three assailants, two have been identified, and soon all of the them will be arrested,” he added. While the reason of the assault is not yet known, this is the second attack on an RSS worker within a week.

On October 17, an RSS worker was killed in Punjab’s Ludhiana. It was reported that assailants came riding on two motorcycles and shot dead the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker at Kailash Nagar. The police said that the deceased, identified as Ravinder Gosain (60), was returning home after attending the RSS’ morning drill.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Punjab government on Thursday decided to hand over the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA). An RSS delegation met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at his residence after which he issued the order for NIA probe. The chief minister also announced a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased’s family and a government job for one of his progeny.