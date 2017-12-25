After Lucknow, Agra and Kanpur to have Metro soon, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Christmas Day

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Two cities of Uttar Pradesh will soon have metro services. Yes, after Lucknow, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is now planning to launch metro in Agra and Kanpur. UP CM Yogi Adityanath while addressing a gathering during the launch event of Magenta metro line in Noida today said, “We are going to bring new metro lines in Kanpur and Agra.” He talked about the new Magenta line that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “This step (inauguration of Metro’s magenta line) will prove to be a milestone towards realizing the dreams of development for Noida and Greater Noida region.”

The UP CM also broke the ‘Noida jinx’ by visiting the city for the Metro launch. For nearly three decades, the ‘Noida jinx’ has haunted the various Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, but somehow or the other many of them fell prey to it. They have been avoiding the city as according to the jinx it is believed that any Chief Minister who visits Noida is ousted from the chair in the next election or sooner. While talking about the so-called curse, Yogi Aditynath, earlier in the week while addressing media during the launch of a private TV channel, had said his government was there to overcome all such bad omens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Metro event in Noida today talked about the Noida jinx that had been haunting the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh for over three decades. PM Modi said, “I want to congratulate Yogi Adityanath Ji, whose focus on good governance is taking UP to new heights.” He added, “I am very happy. Due to his dress, few people find it fashionable to believe Yogi Adityanath is not ‘modern enough’ but it is Yogi Adityanath Ji who has done what CMs of UP did not do – he has come to Noida. Faith is important but blind faith is not desirable.” He further said, “When I became CM, people told me of a few places where no CMs went because they were inauspicious. I was clear…I would go to all those places in my first year itself. Driven by blind faith and superstition, leaders never went to places for decades. How unfortunate is that.”

The PM then congratulated the UP CM on breaking the jinx and said, “Unfortunately, there were superstitions associated with Noida and in his own style, Yogi Adityanath has risen above these superstitions and come to Noida.”

The construction of the first phase of the Lucknow Metro started in the year 2014 at the time when Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister of the state. The first phase of the metro is 8.5 km long and runs from Transport Nagar to Charbagh Railway Station. The operation of the same began in the month of September this year.