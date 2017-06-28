After liquor ban, Nitish Kumar plans crackdown against other intoxicants, guns for addiction free Bihar

Bihar government had banned the sale and consumption of country-made alcohol in the state on April 1, 2016. (Source: ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that the liquor ban imposed by his party has shown very good results and that the project should be taken forward in the fight against other intoxicants. The Bihar Chief Minister is now planning to go beyond prohibition and move towards making the state (nasha-mukt) addiction free. Nitish Kumar had said, ”We have seen the good result which came from prohibition, we must take this momentum forward and make the state addiction free,” ANI reported. The Bihar government had banned the sale and consumption of country-made alcohol in the state on April 1, 2016, but went on to put a blanket ban on all types of alcohol in the state through the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

The seizures of narcotics in the state have increased since the implementation of prohibition. The increased number of seizures suggest that there is a spike in the illicit trade of narcotics in Bihar. Earlier in June, after a high-level meeting convened by Bihar Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, the state government had decided to launch a coordinated operation to check the sale of narcotics in the state. The meeting was attended by officials from the state government, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Sashastra Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB), according to PTI.

S K Singhal, Additional Director General of Police, told PTI that 13,834 kg of cannabis was seized from Bihar in 2016-17 up from 2,492 kg in 2015-16, while 62.8 kg charas was seized in 2016-17 against 17 kg was seized in 2015-16.

State authorities also seized 95.2 kg of opium in 2016-17, up from 19 kg in the previous year and the state authorities seized 71.1 kg of heroin/smack in 2016-17 up from 205 grams the previous year.