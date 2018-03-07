After Lenin and Periyar, Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

The statue was vandalised Mawana area of Meerut late last night.

In another incident of vandalism, some unidentified people on Wednesday vandalised statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The statue was vandalised Mawana area of Meerut late last night. After the incident, members of the Dalit community held a demonstration and blocked traffic in the morning. The community members ended their protest after the administration gave an assurance of installing a new statue.

On Tuesday, two statues of Communist icon Vladimir Lenin were brought down in Tripura by crowds. Later, statue of Dravidian movement founder E V Ramasamy Periyar was also allegedly vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore.

Taking note of the incidents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong condemnation and warned of “stern action” against those responsible. Modi also spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue, who asked all states to ensure that those found desecrating statues are dealt strictly. Singh said such incidents of vandalism can never be justified.

Earlier, Ministry of Home Affairs said it had sent an advisory to all states and Union territories to take strong action against anyone found involved in such activities. “I appeal to everyone, all parties, that anyone indulging in such acts should be dealt with strictly. These incidents can never be justified,” Singh said outside Parliament.

In Tamil Nadu, big protests erupted after the statue of Periyar was vandalised. The incident came hours after a BJP leader, H Raja, wrote a Facebook post supporting the toppling of Lenin’s statue in Tripura by a crowd. In a post, Raja said Periyar’s statue could be next. Raja’s remark was condemned by several political parties in the state including DMK and AIADMK.

DMK working president M K Stalin demanded that Raja should be arrested under the Goondas Act. Later, the BJP leader apologised and deleted his comments. BJP distanced itself from the issue, while president Amit Shah said the party will not take action against Raja, who is a national secretary. However, he said that views should be confronted by view, not violence.