After launching ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ political party, Kamal Haasan makes this announcement

Actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday finally took the political plunge and began his new career in politics. Amid much fanfare, Haasan launched his political party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’, announcing that the party symbolises unity. Now, after declaring that it is the people’s party, Kamal Haasan today said that his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ has been registered with the Election Commission. Not just this, but Kamal also made a big announcement that the party’s next meeting will be a huge one. According to ANI, the actor said that the next meeting will be a massive one and will be held in Trichy on April 4.

Kamal after announcing his party, also unveiled the flag that symbolised the strength of unity. Kamal told the supporters that he isn’t a leader, but their tool. The actor also took to Twitter and said, “The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you.” The flag of Makkal Needhi Maiam has a white background with six hands joining together with shades of red over three hands and rest with white along with a star in between surrounded by a star like background in black. Colours black and white has a political significance in Tamil Nadu which forms part of the flags of the two big parties of the state– AIADMK and DMK–and the shades are also seen as a pointer to the Dravidian ideology.

When asked about the meaning of his party’s name, Kamal Haasan said that he chose this name as he is at the centre. The name of the party translates to Centre for People’s Justice. He said the launch was just the first step for ‘makkal atchi,’ (people’s rule). Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan today opposed saffronisation and said that all sections of people should be given their space and respect. He said that his politics will be free of caste and religion. In November last year, the actor had faced flak for his “Hindu extremists” remark from the BJP and other right wing outfits. However, he had clarified then that he was not anti-Hindu.