After Khadi Udyog calendar row, these unique ‘posters’ of PM Modi replacing Mahatma Gandhi have Twitterati in splits

Social media platform Twitter was trending with hashtags such as #ModifiedHistory and #MahatmaGandhi, with some calling it a step to promote Khadi, while others terming it as an insult to the Father of Nation. (Source: FILTERCOPY)

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi booted out Mahatma Gandhi from the Khadi Udyog’s 2007 wall calender and table diary, an enormous rage has spiked in the political landscape and on social media. While the development has amused some and irked many, Prime Minister has surely managed to grab the headline throughout the day. Social media platform Twitter was trending with hashtags such as #ModifiedHistory and #MahatmaGandhi, some calling it to a move towards Khadi, while other calling it an insult to the Father of Nation.

Interestingly, post the controversy took flight, media platforms such as Arré and Filtercopy came up some unique versions of posters in which PM Modi replaces Mahatma Gandhi taking a dig at the current situation. Here are some hilarious versions of how PM Modi can take over the history of the nation and turn it into a MODI-fied legacy:

Source: Arre

Source: Arre

Source: FILTERCOPY

Source: FILTERCOPY

Source: FILTERCOPY

In a recent development, Mahatma Gandhi’s picture weaving khadi on a simple charkha, wearing his trademark cloth has been replaced by Prime Minister Modi’s picture in the same classic pose as that of the former in the KVIC diary and calendar.