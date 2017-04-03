After Kejriwal and Mayawati, now Lalu Prasad Yadav questions, “why weren’t EVMs changed before assembly elections in five states”?

Not just this, Yesterday the Election Commission hit out at the Delhi Chief Minister and asked him to introspect on the party’s Punjab performance.

After a humiliating defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, Mayawati accused the BJP of tampering with the EVMs and demanded fresh poll with the use of ballot paper. Since then there is quite a hullabaloo over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday questioned that if the EVMs were not tampered with then why the Election Commission is planning to change 10 lakh EVMs? Why were the EVMs not changed before the assembly elections of the five states?

Not just this, Yesterday the Election Commission hit out at the Delhi Chief Minister and asked him to introspect on the party’s Punjab performance. Claiming that the EVM machines are not tamperable, the EC stated that it is unfair to blame the EVMs for the loss of AAP in Punjab. In a strong-worded letter, stressing on the fact that the commission is fully satisfied with the tamper proof functioning of the machines, the poll watchdog said that it is unfair that the Aam Aadmi Party is attributing the unsatisfactory poll performance in the Punjab elections to the alleged tamperability of the EVMs.

???????? ?????? ?? ?????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ????? 10 ??? EVM ?????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? 5 ??????? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ????? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/92jyioat9n — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) April 3, 2017

Arvind Kejriwal and a delegation of Congress leaders met the Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and called for a tamper-free election. “Software was changed so that anyone presses the button, it will only lead to BJP; 12,000 machines were installed in Delhi itself, and random sampling of the machine revealed that it was tampered with,” Kejriwal said addressing media after meeting Election Commission. “The machines in Delhi can’t and Madhya Pradesh, Assam, that the machines were found to be tampered with and they have not being checked, it’s a big question mark on democracy,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party had approached the Election Commission over alleged EVM tampering in Punjab and had demanded that slips generated by VVPAT machines be matched with the election result. After thee meeting, AAP leader Raghav Chadha told reporters that the party’s preliminary analysis of booth level voting pattern showed that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered with.