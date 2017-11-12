After jumping from helicopter, paratrooper goes missing; cops find body from reservoir

The deceased paratrooper, Tashi Dawa (39), who belonged to Mysore, was training at the Aviation Research Centre near Mangarajapur training base during Saturday night when he jumped from a helicopter during para-jump training and did not return while other paratroopers returned to base. (Representative Photo: IE)

Twelve hours or more after a trainee paratrooper, who was undergoing training at the Aviation Research Centre (ARC) at the Charbatia air base in Choudwar area went missing during a para-jump, police, NDRF and personnel from Odisha fire department recovered his body after an intense search from a water reservoir on Sunday afternoon. The deceased paratrooper, Tashi Dawa (39), who belonged to Mysore, was training at the Aviation Research Centre near Mangarajapur training base during Saturday night when he jumped from a helicopter during para-jump training and did not return while other paratroopers returned to base. His body was found from Haripur water reservoir, which is about 25 kms from Mangarajpur training base, and was taken back to the ARC campus. The body will be sent for post-mortem tomorrow.

Police said that Tashi Dawa’s parachute and helmet were first located by the search teams from near the water reservoir this afternoon. The body was later found from inside the reservoir after an intense and thorough search through a joint operation. The search took over 12 hours to be completed before the body was fished out from the reservoir, Choudwar police said.

The police registered a case of unnatural death (UD) as they were unable to ascertain the reason behind the trainee paratrooper’s death. The FIR was registered after the police received a written complaint from the authorities of Aviation Research Centre.