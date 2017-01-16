After joining Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu launches biggest attack against the Badals

Navjot Singh Sidhu with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday. Source: [email protected]

Punjab Elections: In an exclusive interview with India Today, Navjot Singh Sidhu- the newly appointed Congress leader blasted out against the Badals in front of his interviewer Rajdeep Sardesai. The cricketer-turned-politician in the interview said that his battle is against the Badals and that their vested interests have ruined Punjab. Sidhu also said that he is all ready to work under senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh.

Earlier in the day, after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Prakash Singh Badal, the Chief Minister of Punjab called Sidhu a political turncoat and a migratory bird who bargains for power wherever possible.

Sidhu responded to the comments and said that I have never bargained with Arvind Kejriwal and will contest the upcoming assembly elections from where the party wants me to.

