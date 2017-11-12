After Jet Airways passenger complains, Jayant Sinha orders airlines to provide frequent and honest updates

‘Jet Airways, AirIndia, GoAir, IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia, and others should certainly communicate frequently and honestly with passengers regarding delays – this is the SOP’,the minister tweeted. (PTI)

Union Minister Jayant Sinha has asked airlines to give honest and proper information to passengers on flight delays soon after a passenger, whose flight was delayed complained to him on twitter. “Jet Airways, AirIndia, GoAir, IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia, and others should certainly communicate frequently and honestly with passengers regarding delays – this is the SOP,” the minister tweeted.

Earlier, Parul K Gupta, whose Jet Airways flight had got delayed tweeted to the minister, “Sir I am sitting in a @jetairways plane for over 1 hour 15 minutes. STD was 1325. Now it’s 1447. I have checked with the crew and called up customer care. None of them know when this plane will take off. 9w272. Interesting how airlines run these days!!.” After almost two hours delay, the flight from New Delhi to Dhaka reached its destination at 5:52 pm.

Earlier this week, low-cost carrier IndiGo was in the line of fire after one of its staff was allegedly seen manhandling a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The video which went viral and it shows a man arguing with two airline staffers and trying unsuccessfully to board a shuttle bus. The Indigo employee, however, accuses the man of using abusive language and does not allow him. Even as the angry passenger is trying to break free, the employees pin him to the ground.

Offering apologies to the passenger, Aditya Ghosh, President, and Director of IndiGo, said they have already suspended the employees involved in the incident. “At IndiGo, dignity of our passengers and staff is of utmost importance. Any act that compromises the dignity of either is of a serious concern to us. I personally spoke to the customer and apologised to him the very same day. Whatever may have been the provocation, our staff were completely out of line and didn’t follow laid down procedures,” he said.