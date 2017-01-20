After Jallikattu, Shiv Sena threatens to stage protest against ban on bullock cart race in Maharashtra

Indian Political Party-Shiv Sena. Source: Twitter.

After Jallikattu row, the effects of growing demand of lifting ban over traditional sport in Tamil Nadu can now be seen in Maharashtra as Shiv Sena is gearing up to stage protest against the ban on bullock cart race in the state of Maharashtra. The sport was been banned by the Supreme Court in Maharashtra around the same time when Jallikattu was banned in Tamil Nadu.

Shiv Sena has said that Bullock cart race carries the same sentiments that Jallikattu carries for the people of Tamil Nadu and if the Supreme Court does not brings bullock cart race back then they will protest on the roads of Tamil Nadu as soon as the Budget is over.

(Further details awaited)