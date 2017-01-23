After Jallikattu row settled in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka turns to Centre, wants Kambala ban lifted

Karnataka is the most recent to step forward with the demand to allow the organising of Kambala. (IE)

After the Centre allowed the passing of the ordinance lifting Jallikattu ban and thereafter the Tamil Nadu Assembly clearing the bill to legalise the bull taming sport, different states have come forward demanding the lifting of the ban imposed on sports involving animals and even birds – which are considered as a part of various rituals and beliefs in various cultures. Karnataka is the most recent to step forward with the demand to allow the organising of Kambala, a traditional annual buffalo race (bulls and their owner run full tilt in ankle deep water). Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government was in favour of holding it and asked the Centre to take a favourable stand as it did for Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

“We are in favour of Kambala, we are for Kambala. We pressurise the Union government to take a stand in favour of this (Kambala), similar to the way in which it favoured Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters here.

To a question on large-scale protests planned by Kambala committees, he said “…they are protesting for Kambala, we are also in favour of Kambala.”

Spurred by the Jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, Kambala Committees had met in Mangaluru yesterday to strategise their agitation, where it was decided to hold a massive protest on January 28 in Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district.

Symbolic Kambala, a traditional annual buffalo race in the marshy fields in coastal districts of the state, is also likely to be held as a mark of protest.

Karnataka High Court’s division bench, headed by Chief Justice S K Mukherjee, in an interim order in November 2016 had stayed holding of Kambala on a petition by PETA challenging it in view of orders passed by the Supreme Court on Jallikattu. “Ban on Kambala is an after effect, on the basis of the ban on Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu. The matter is coming before the High Court on January 30, I’m hopeful that we will get justice and there will be no need for any agitation…” he said.

Hoping that the Centre would take a favourable stand for getting approval for Kambala, he said, “The state government should also approach the Centre, and for no reason should Kambala be stopped….”

Before this Assam too had sought permission to organise bulbul fights during Bhogli bihu and citing that the festival is not complete without it.

(With agency inputs)