After Jallikattu, now the Assam people want ban on ‘Bulbul’ fight to be lifted

Bulbul fight is held only on the day of makar sankranti, which also coincides with bhogali bihu, the harvest festival of Assam. Source: PTI

With Pongal and Jallikattu all over the news, its time for Assam’s Bhogali Bihu and ‘Bulbul’ fight. The coming of January brings festivities to the northern part of India which makes it the time for celebration but in Assam celebration of Bhogli bihu is not complete without bulbul fight.

Makar Sankranti coincides with Assam’s harvest festival Bhogali Bihu, where the traditional “Bulbul fights” (nightingale fights) are organised in the Hayagriva-Madhava temple in Hajo, about 30 km from Guwahati. But because of a ban imposed by the Supreme Court on animal fights, the Bulbul fight did not take place during Bhogali Bihu. In 2015, during a case between the Assam government and the temple management, Gauhati High Court had allowed the tradition to continue but in January 2016 effectively prohibiting bulbul fights.

Now after so much controversy over Jallikattu and the protest over lifting the ban from their traditional sport. Now the people in Assam want the ban over ‘bulbul fight to be lifted.