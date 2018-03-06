After Italy, Rahul Gandhi to visit Singapore, Malaysia this week

Gandhi last year visited the US and Bahrain as a part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora. (PTI)

After returning from Italy, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Singapore and Malaysia from March 8-10 as part of his outreach to the Indian Diaspora. “Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore,” the party tweeted. The address will be live-streamed on Facebook on March 8 at 2.45 p.m. He is also expected to address a gathering of businessmen and students in Malaysia.

Gandhi last year visited the US and Bahrain as a part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora. His outreach is seen as a move to popularise the Congress among the Indian diaspora. His trip to Malaysia and Singapore comes at a time when the party suffered a setback in three northeastern states — Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland — in the assembly elections and also when the Budget session of Parliament is going on.