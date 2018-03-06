  3. After Italy, Rahul Gandhi to visit Singapore, Malaysia this week

After Italy, Rahul Gandhi to visit Singapore, Malaysia this week

After returning from Italy, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Singapore and Malaysia from March 8-10 as part of his outreach to the Indian Diaspora.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 6, 2018 10:32 PM
Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi singapore visit, Malaysia, congress president, National University of Singapore, news on rahul gandhi, latest news on rahul gandhi Gandhi last year visited the US and Bahrain as a part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora. (PTI)

After returning from Italy, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Singapore and Malaysia from March 8-10 as part of his outreach to the Indian Diaspora. “Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore,” the party tweeted. The address will be live-streamed on Facebook on March 8 at 2.45 p.m. He is also expected to address a gathering of businessmen and students in Malaysia.

Gandhi last year visited the US and Bahrain as a part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora. His outreach is seen as a move to popularise the Congress among the Indian diaspora. His trip to Malaysia and Singapore comes at a time when the party suffered a setback in three northeastern states — Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland — in the assembly elections and also when the Budget session of Parliament is going on.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top