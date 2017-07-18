After India, China now calls Pakistan media news fake, denies killing of 158 soldiers in Sikkim

After India, China now calls Pakistan media news fake, denies the killing of 158 soldiers in Sikkim. (Reuters)

A day after India dismissed the news of 158 of its soldiers getting killed in Sikkim as “utterly baseless, malicious and mischievous,” Chinese media today too rejected the authenticity of the report – in short, it dubbed Pakistan as a purveyor of fake news. As per People’s Daily, Chinese media carried out a series of investigations and claimed that the news is “fake” and should not be taken seriously. The news went viral after Pakistan’s Dunya News, a 24-hours Urdu language news service in Pakistan said that at least 158 Indian soldiers died and several others were injured on Monday due to a Chinese rocket attack across the border. Some Pakistan outlets have also claimed that the news is fake and is based on unverified information from social media and the Internet. The state-run Global Times too in its report today, called the Pakistan’s media report to be “groundless and fake.” Chinese authorities have yet to respond to the incident, while the fake news article is still posted on Dunya News’ website.

Notably, both India and China have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector where road construction activity by the Chinese was stopped by Indian jawans on July 16. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognizes as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region. Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.