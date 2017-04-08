After India-Bangladesh sign crucial treaties, PM Narendra Modi says, ‘India stands for prosperity of Bangladesh, extends $4.5 bn line of credit’

(Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint press statement with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on April 8 in New Delhi. 22 crucial agreements have been between India and Bangladesh. While addressing the meet, PM Modi started the conference by saying, “Today marks a golden era in India-Bangladesh ties. We thank PM Hasina for acknowledging our soldier’s efforts in liberating Bangladesh from the reign of terror.” Then while talking about the connectivity between the two countries he said, “Connectivity is crucial for the development of two countries. We are enhancing several new links between two countries. New bus and train links are being developed.” He further added, “India has always stood for the prosperity of Bangladesh, we are long-standing and trusted development partner of Bangladesh.”

Watch the funny moment that took place during the joint conference-

#WATCH: This funny moment happened live at Hyderabad House during PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s joint statement. pic.twitter.com/Z1D7AbB3eb — ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017



Further while talking about security he said, “Energy security is an important dimension of our development partnership. It continues to grow.” While talking about policy towards terrorism PM said, “Bangladesh’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism is an inspiration.” He further added, “Happy to announce a new concessional line of credit of $4.5 billion for implementation of projects in priority sectors in Bangladesh, while he announced $500 mn for Bangladesh’s defence procurement.” While praising the Bangladesh leader, he said, “In your leadership, Bangladesh is marching a trajectory of high growth and development.”

Watch the full address by PM Narendra Modi-



A funny moment was also exchanged at Hyderabad House during PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s joint statement. Earlier today, delegation-level talks between the two countries took place at Delhi’s Hyderabad house following which the heads of both India and Bangladesh attended the joint presser.