After Hyderabad, Delhi gears up for Sunburn

The Sunburn Arena concert featuring French DJ David Guetta, which was earlier cancelled citing security reasons, is all set to be held today. (Reuters)

The Sunburn Arena concert featuring French DJ David Guetta, which was earlier cancelled citing security reasons, is all set to be held today. After organisers of Sunburn Festival agreed to reduce the number of spectators to 7500 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for a show on January 15 i.e. Sunday, the Delhi Police issued them a No Objection Certificate (NOC) subject to clearance from fire and traffic department. The certificate also mentions no objection from law and order point of view, subjected to certain terms and conditions.

Earlier on January 14, permission for holding the Sunburn Festival on January 15 had been denied, as organisers did not have the requisite clearances to conduct the large-scale event. Other reasons cited were lack of security personnel due to preparations going on for the Republic Day parade. Intelligence agencies have asked the Delhi Police not to let big congregations happen before the Republic Day, said sources. The concert was supposed to take place at the Noida Expo Mart but then the venue was shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital.