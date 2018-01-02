After Hafiz Saeed-Palestine ambassador meet, Pakistan acts against JuD, LeT: 10 points

The next day, it was reported that Islamabad is planning to act against Hafiz Saeed, a US-designated terrorist.

The meeting between international terrorist Hafiz Saeed and Palestinian diplomat resulted in big setback for Pakistan. Palestine not only called back its envoy but also issued deep apologies for the incident. The next day, it was reported that Islamabad is planning to act against Hafiz Saeed, a US-designated terrorist. It was reported that LeT chief’s charities and financial assets can soon be seized by the Pakistan government. On Tuesday, Islamabad took the first step and blocked Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-e-Insaniat from receiving any more funds. Some experts believe the exercise is a sham by Islamabad and is aimed at an image makeover at the international level.

Here are 10 points you need to know:

1) Pakistan’s government has banned Hafiz Saeed-controlled Lashkar-e-Taiba and Falah-e-Insaniat foundation from receiving any more funds. The government is planning to seize control of charities and financial assets of Hafiz Saeed. Islamabad detailed its plans in a secret order to various provincial and federal government departments on Dec. 19, as per a Reuters report.

2) A secret document from Pakistan’s finance ministry directed law enforcement and governments in Pakistan’s five provinces to submit an action plan by Dec. 28 for a “takeover” of Saeed’s two charities, Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.

3) Both JuD and FIF have been designated as “terrorist fronts” for Lashkar-e-Taiba (“Army of the Pure” or LeT). The document refers to “Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issues” and names only Saeed’s two charities and “actions to be taken” against them.

4) What is FATF: The FATF is an international body that combats money laundering and terrorist financing. The global body has warned Pakistan it faces inclusion on a watch list for failing to crack down on financing terrorism.

5) Reacting on the issue, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who co-chaired one of the meetings on the plan, has said that authorities are directed “to choke the fundraising of all proscribed outfits in Pakistan”.

6) Issuing a written reply, Iqbal also said Pakistan wasn’t taking action under US pressure. “We’re not pleasing anyone. We’re working as a responsible nation to fulfil our obligations to our people and the international community.”

7) JuD and FIF have not reacted on the development yet. “We don’t have any intimation about any crackdown so far,” FIF spokesman Salman Shahid told Reuters. “No one has asked us about our work or assets.”

8) The Pakistan government, accused of sheltering terrorists, would mark the first time Pakistan has made a major move against Saeed’s network. Saeed’s network in Pakistan includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services. Together, JuD and FIF alone have about 50,000 volunteers and hundreds of other paid workers.

9) The Pakistani action came after participants at the meeting raised the possibility that the government’s failure to act against the charities could lead to UN sanctions.

10) US President Donald Trump also announced his government decision to crush big aid to Pakistan. Also, a UN Security Council team is due to visit Pakistan in late January to review progress against U.N.-designated “terrorist” groups.