After grenade, Police recovers live bullet from Army Jawan at J&K Airport

A day after an Army Jawan was arrested with live bombs at J&K airport, state police today found a live bullet in the baggage of another soldier at the Srinagar International Airport. The soldier, identified as Pandia Raj, was immediately detained and handed over to the army for further investigation. Prima facie, it seemed that soldier, who was proceeding to Delhi on leave, mistakenly left bullet was left behind in his bag.

This is the second incident of an army soldier caught at the airport with live ammunition. Yesterday a jawan was arrested after two hand grenades and other ammunition were found in his baggage during the security screening.

During early questioning, the Jawan reportedly said he was unaware of the possessing grenades. Later, he claimed that he carried grenades for “catching fish” by carrying blast in the river. Blaming one of his senior, the Jawan reportedly informed that two more junior level officers were involved and he was being used as a “couriers”.

“He (the Jawan) was taken into custody after two hand grenades were recovered from his possession during the search at the main gate of the airport,” an official of the anti-hijacking force said, adding, “the jawan is being questioned about the explosives.”

The Jawan, who was on his way to Delhi, is being interrogated further. He was posted at Uri. Now, the security agencies are investigating the angle of “mischief” or an “oversight” that caused the development, reports ANI. ““Necessary action will be taken against him. I am heading to the airport now,” Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid told reporters.