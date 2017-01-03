After expulsions and U-turns, now, Mulayam’s signature controversy hits Samajwadi Party

Feud within the Samajwadi party ranks on Tuesday got murkier even as expelled national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda claimed that two letters of Mulayam Singh Yadav bore two different signatures of the SP patriarch. (ANI image)

Feud within the Samajwadi Party ranks on Tuesday got murkier even as expelled national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda claimed that two letters of Mulayam Singh Yadav bore two different signatures of the SP patriarch. In a dramatic turn of events, Nanda alleged that Mulayam’s letter opposing son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Convention and that of suspending him bear different signature.

Earlier, in the midst of the bitter feud in the Yadav clan, SP supremo Mulayam Singh today expelled party’s national vice president Kiranmoy Nanda and senior leader Naresh Agrawal for attending the national convention called by the Akhilesh camp.

2 letters with 2 different Mulayam Singh Yadav’s signature emerges. Watch the report @TimesNow pic.twitter.com/LNWnmFcL7m — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 3, 2017

In a letter to Nanda, Mulayam said he took part in the “emergency national representatives’ convention” which is not only “unconstitutional but also amounts to anti-party activities”. “For taking part in the unconstitutional national representatives’ convention and continuous involvement in anti-party activities, he is being removed from the post of national vice president. He also ceases to be a primary member of the party,” the letter stated.

Nanda had chaired the national convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav that anointed Akhilesh the SP president, removed his uncle Shivpal Yadav as the state unit chief and expelled Amar Singh.