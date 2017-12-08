After Donald Trump’s move, PM Modi to visit Jerusalem, says Palestine envoy

In another ground breaking foreign visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jerusalem, according to Palestine envoy.

In another ground breaking foreign visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jerusalem, according to Palestine envoy. Palestine envoy Adnan A Alihaijaa said yesterday but did not mention about itinerary. His announcement came on a day when the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Friday after US President Donald Trump, in a controversial move, recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Alhaijaa, speaking at a panel discussion on Rajya Sabha TV, also sought support from the “whole world” against the Trump administration’s decision. Without elaborating on the dates of Modi’s visit, Alhaijaa told Rajya Sabha TV: “I will announce here that PM Narendra Modi will visit Palestine.” Notably, In July, Modi became the first Prime Minister of India to visit Israel but he stayed away from Jerusalem.

Many Arab leaders warned that the controversial decision could trigger an upheaval in the already volatile Middle East. “I will announce here and no one before you knows that Mr Modi will visit Palestine,” the ambassador told Rajya Sabha TV. He, however, did not elaborate when the visit will take place.

WATCH- Here is what Palestine envoy Adnan A Alihaijaa said

Reacting to the US’ announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, India yesterday said its position on Palestine is independent, consistent and not determined by any third country. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India’s position on Palestine is shaped by its own views and interests and not determined by any third country. “India’s position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country,” he said responding to a query regarding India’s position on recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the US.