After Donald Trump blasts Pakistan over lies on aid, terror, India says stand vindicated

After US President Donald Trump blasted Pakistan in a fiery tweet, Minister of State (MoS), PMO Jitendra Singh today said that the decision ‘has vindicated India’s stand on terror’. While speaking to the media, Singh also said that Pakistan’s role in carrying out terror is clear. Singh said, “We can reasonably argue that Trump administration’s decision today has abundantly vindicated India’s stand as far as terror is concerned and as far as Pakistan’s role in perpetrating terror is concerned.” Jitendra Singh is the MoS (Independent Charge) at the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump tweeted a strong message to Pakistan over ‘lies & deceit’ on terror and aid. US President tweeted, “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

In response to Trump’s tweet, the government of Pakistan said, “Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting has said that the US should not put blames for its failure in Afghanistan on Pakistan. Pakistan has rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism & there is no ambiguity about it.” Pakistan Army spokesman, Major General Asif Ghafoor also asserted that aid to Pakistan received from the US was “reimbursement for support Islamabad gave to the coalition for its fight against Al Qaeda”.

The government of Pakistan also said, “Foreign office had also warned against the malicious campaign being used to trivialize Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism. The foreign office said allies do not put each other on notice.”

In another response, Pakistan Defense Minister said, “Pakistan as anti-terror ally has given free land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation to the US. This has decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16 years, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis.”