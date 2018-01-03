After Doklam, Chinese troops intruded into Indian territory with road-building equipment again: All you need to know

Four months after Doklam stand-off, China enters Indian territory with road building equipment (Representational Image)

Four months after the two nuclear-armed neighbours – India and China – ended a tense border standoff at Doklam, Chinese troops reportedly crossed up to 200 metres into the Indian territory with road-building machines in Arunachal Pradesh. The standoff near Bishing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district began when the Indian troops involving the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army got to know from local villagers that a Chinese road-building team had entered India with bulldozers. The ITBP reached the spot and asked the Chinese troops to return. There was an exchange of words but the Chinese refused to yield. The Indian Army also sent a patrol to the faceoff site, where it continues to stay, as per media reports. The ongoing standoff started in late December, almost coinciding with a meeting of special representatives – Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Member of Politburo of Communist Party of China’s Central Committee Yang Jiechi. Reportedly, the meeting saw the two leaders stressing the need to resolve border differences at the earliest and discussing confidence-building measures to ensure peace.

At least two dozers have been confiscated, as per media reports. The Arunachal Chief Minister’s office and the deputy commissioner of Upper Siang Duli Kamduk have refused to comment on the developments.

Earlier, India and China were engaged in a 74-day military standoff in Doklam sector of Sikkim. The Indo-China standoff went on from June to August (2017). The Doklam plateau, which is located near the tri-junction of India, Bhutan, and China is claimed by both Thimphu and Beijing as their territory. Beijing and New Delhi had both maintained that troops from the other nation had transgressed into their territory. Bilateral ties were strained after the Indian Army stopped China from constructing a road in Doklam. On August 29, India announced that it was disengaging its troops from Doklam.