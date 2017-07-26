After Dinanath Batra NCERT proposal, Delhi government to popularise literature to fight intolerance

The first phase of this move will focus on Hindi literature, for which book clubs will be established across the city. (PTI)

The Delhi government is now planning to organise literature clubs in the city in light of growing intolerance in the country. The office of Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia told the Indian Express, “Literature gives rise to thought and has the potential to guide society in the positive direction. Therefore, it is important to encourage literature reading.” The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday showed discontent with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh who were allegedly attempting to saffronise India. Deputy CM’s advisor, Atishi Marlena told IE, “The multicultural, multilingual identity of our country is being attacked by the Sangh Parivar as it tries to homogenise the society by meddling with education.” According to the officials, the first phase of this move will focus on Hindi literature, for which book clubs will be established across the city. There is a myth surrounding literature to only cater to the elites, which the officials seek to do away with.

RSS ideologue Dinanath Batra, who heads the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, had recently recommended to the NCERT to remove certain sections from the school textbooks. The recommendations included removal of English, Urdu and Arabic words, references to generous Mughal emperors, and the information that 2,000 Muslims were killed in the Gujarat riots. Vyas had also sought removal of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and medieval Urdu poet Ghalib’s couplets from textbooks.