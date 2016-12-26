After demonetisation, is Narendra Modi cooking up a Cabinet reshuffle storm?

Amid the raging debate over demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may go for a cabinet rejig, according to The Indian Express report. (Reuters Image)

Amid the raging debate over demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may go for a cabinet rejig, according to The Indian Express report. With Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are around the corner, a reshuffle of council of ministers by PM Modi, will bear much significance. According to the report, following the sudden resignation of Lieutenant Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi Najeeb Jung, a rejig in the Cabinet may also ‘trigger a gubernatorial reshuffle’. However, there was no official word on reshuffle in the Union Cabinet yet.

The Cabinet reshuffle in July wasn’t just a political imperative, it was one of governance as well. Sending this message to his party and the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only had expanded his Cabinet but also effected a major redistribution of portfolios. A younger Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took charge of the Minority Affairs Ministry, replacing Najma Heptulla, who touched the unofficial Cabinet age bar of 75 years last year. While she was accommodated in Manipur Raj Bhawan, another Union minister — Kalraj Mishra — survives in the Union Council of Ministers despite having breached the age barrier. After the dropping of five ministers, July’s expansion effected by PM Modi had taken the total strength of his Council of Ministers to 78, just keeping it under the constitution limit of 15 per cent of the total strength of the legislature.

Congress then dubbed the move as a “vote-garnering exercise” the Union Cabinet expansion with an eye on poll-bound states and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “tall claim” of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ has been reduced to another “gimmick”.