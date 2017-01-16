After Dangal actress Zaira Wasim gets death threats, Omar Abdullah tweets shock reaction; hits out at Mehbooba Mufti

Taking to social networking site Twitter, Omar Abdullah said, “A 16 year old shouldn’t be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!!” (Source: Reuters)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has come out in support of 16 year old Zaira Wasim, who played the role of young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan’s recent blockbuster movie Dangal, after she received death threats, ostensibly because she met the current J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Taking to social networking site Twitter, Abdullah said, “A 16 year old shouldn’t be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!!”

Taking a dig at the CM, Abdullah in his second tweet said, “I’ve a problem with @MehboobaMufti trying to userp other peoples success to cover up her own failures but why punish/troll people she meets?”

The teen actor, who is from Jammu and Kashmir, last week met Mufti along with her parents, in order to discuss her education, career and experiences while filming movie Dangal. Wasim later shared a post regarding her meet with the CM, but after facing a backlash on social media, she apologised in a Facebook post which she later removed.

In the post, she said “I hope people still remember that I’m a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I’m sorry for what I did, but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me.”

Wasim once again posted a note on Facebook reffering to the first, which said, “no idea why this has become such a big issue”. “I just wanted to make sure that I did not hurt anyone’s feelings and all of a sudden it has been turned into national news,” she added further.