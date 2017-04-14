After CRPF jawan assault row outrage breaks out, Omar Abdullah shocks with human-shield video in Kashmir

Omar Abdullah shared a video in which a jawan is tied in front of an Army jeep. (Source: Twitter)

In response to the CRPF jawan video that went viral a couple of days ago, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah shared a video in which a man is tied in front of a jeep. The leader of opposition in Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly alleged that it was an army jeep and added that he was tied there to make sure that no stones are thrown at the jeep. “This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!!!! #Kashmir,” wrote Omar Abdullah.

Here’s the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!! pic.twitter.com/qj1rnCVazn — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) April 14, 2017

In his second video, Abdullah shared the complete video of the incident and wrote a warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. However, the audio is of very poor quality. “Here’s the video as well. A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry & follow up NOW!!,” read Abdullah’s second tweet. When people started questioning him, the youngest CM of state till date responded once again by saying, “Ma’am seriously?You are going to use that video to justify this action. So we should expect no better from the army than from stone pelters?”

Yesterday, police registered a FIR on a complaint filed by the CRPF over a video clip showing some youths beating its jawans during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9. “We have registered a FIR in police station Chadoora against the ruffians who heckled the CRPF personnel. They will be dealt with as per law,” Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) told the news agency PTI.

The DGP lauded the restraint and patience shown by the CRPF jawans in the face of heckling and grave provocation by the miscreants. “I admire the patience of the CRPF personnel … any armed force in the world would have retaliated with force. It would have led to the death of those ruffians,” Vaid said. “A case has been registered in connection with that incident also. It is a matter of investigation and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” the DGP added.

(with input from agency)