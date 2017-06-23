After critical Delhi infrastructure projects cleared to sort out congestion, CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks LG Anil Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: Reuters)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed his gratitude towards Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal through a small note for clearing critical infrastructure projects which will result in the reduction of congestion in the national capital region. In the note, Kejriwal said, “the projects cleared at the meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) yesterday were very critical for the infrastructural needs of Delhi and towards tackling vehicular congestion,” according to a PTI report. L-G Baijal cleared the projects during the UTTIPEC meeting chaired by him. CM Kejriwal turned to Twitter and wrote, “Grateful to Hon’ble LG for approving these projects.”

The projects cleared by the LG include a underground tunnel through Pragati Maidan, a signal-free corridor from Modi Mill flyover to IIT Delhi and an extension of the Ashram flyover, among others. The UTTIPEC is the planning body of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The LG is the chairman of the DDA.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s tweets-

Grateful to Hon'ble LG for approving these projects. http://t.co/1OafxAMaKj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 23, 2017

LG Anil Baijal’s Tweets-

In today's UTTIPEC meeting, major traffic decongestion proposals such as Mathura Road-Ring Road connectivity approved. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 22, 2017

Also approved extending Ashram flyover to DND/Ring road, making Modi Mill – IIT Delhi signal-free, doubling lane of Savitri flyover etc. pic.twitter.com/IcTUOD7khR — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 22, 2017

Traffic reengineering is key. Focus also on making our roads pedestrian/bicyclist-friendly. pic.twitter.com/fru16uTQ4K — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 22, 2017

LG Anil Baijal had taken to Twitter to announce the approval of the various projects. He wrote, “In today’s UTTIPEC meeting, major traffic decongestion proposals such as Mathura Road-Ring Road connectivity approved.” Another tweet by him said, “Also approved extending Ashram flyover to DND/Ring road, making Modi Mill – IIT Delhi signal-free, doubling lane of Savitri flyover etc.” He further added, “Traffic reengineering is key. Focus also on making our roads pedestrian/bicyclist-friendly.”