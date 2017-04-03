After Chenani-Nashri tunnel, here are Narendra Modi’s top infrastructure projects for Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated India’s longest highways tunnel – the Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir to the nation on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has planned a number of infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The state has seen a rise in separatist activities, with scores of youth taking to stone pelting against India security forces, in the last one year. The Government of India hopes that the infrastructure and development projects would encourage the misled Kashmiri youth to utilise their energy for creative purposes and join the mainstream development process of the rest of the country.

On Sunday, PM Modi dedicated India’s longest highways tunnel – Chenani-Nashri tunnel – in Jammu and Kashmir to the nation. Modi said the longest tunnel between Udhampur and Ramban in J&K would will not only reduce the distance between Jammu and Srinagar, but also promote tourism in the valley, open up employment opportunities for the youth and give a boost to development in the state.

Here are the top infrastructure projects planned by Modi government for Jammu and Kashmir:

Ring Road around Jammu will be built at a cost of Rs 2100 crores.



Another ring road around Srinagar will be built at a cost of Rs 2200 crore. According to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the work on this project will start within three months.

The government is building the Zojila tunnel between Leh and Ladakh at a cost of Rs 6000 crores.



According to Gadkari, during the year 2016-17, Rs 1019 crore have been sanctioned for 72 projects in Jammu and Kashmir.



The Chenani-Nashri tunnel is a part of the 286-km-long four-laning of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The structure consists of a 9-km long, two-lane main tunnel with a parallel escape tunnel of the same length. The two tunnels are connected by 29 cross passages at regular intervals along the entire length of the tunnel.

Youth of Kashmir have a choice to select one of the two paths- one of tourism the other of terrorism: PM @narendramodi #NewInfra4NewIndia — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 2, 2017

In January 2015, Modi government had approved two highway projects in Jammu and Kashmir involving the total investment of about Rs 3,383 crore. The first project of four-laning of Ramban-Banihal section of National Highway – 1A (now NH-44) in Jammu and Kashmir was estimated to cost Rs 1,623.98 crore, while another project related to four-laning of Udhampur- Ramban section of National Highway. The 40.07-km road project was estimated to cost Rs 1,758.68 crore.

The government is building the tallest bridge in the world over river Chenab at Doda (359 metre above the river). The bridge had earlier remained in controversy because of politics. The bridge would be built at a cost of Rs 1198 crore. After construction, it will surpass the current record held by Beipan river Shuibai railway bridge (275m) in Guizhou province of China.

Hydropower projects: The government is planning to start six hydro-power projects worth $15 billion in Kashmir. According to news agency Reuters, the government has fast-tracked the projects, ignoring Pakistan’s warning that the hydropower projects would disrupt water supply to the Islamic country.

While inaugurating the Chenani-Nashri bridge on Sunday, PM Modi had appealed Kashmir youth to shun terrorism and adopt tourism. “The Kashmiri youth have a choice to select one of the two paths- one of tourism the other of terrorism. The path of bloodshed has not helped anyone and will never help anyone,” the PM said.

One hopes that the infrastructure projects would inspire misled Kashmiri youth to give up terrorism.