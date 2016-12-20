After ‘chaiwala to Paytmwala’ statement, Mamata Banerjee slams PM Modi over tweets on demonetisation

Mamata Banerjee stated that the implementation of the note-ban policy had escalated pain among the common people of the country. (PTI)

After her yesterday’s attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating his as a ‘Paytmwala’ from a ‘chaiwala’, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, today, took a fresh jibe at the Prime Minister over the implementation of the demonetisation policy. Over a series of tweets, the West Bengal Chief Minister depicted the continuing public distress in the state, following the ban on notes. Mamata had also slammed the Modi led central government over the repeated changes in the demonetisation policy, and stated that the changes replicate how unstable the government is.

Citing the weekly limit of cash withdrawal from banks as Rs 24,000 and the yearly limit as Rs 96,000, Mamata Banerjee stated that the implementation of the note-ban policy had escalated pain among the common people of the country. She stated that daily wage worker who get Rs 5000+ per month for a 100 days work are even unable to withdraw their salaries from the bank.

Earlier, yesterday, Mamata Banerjee criticized the Prime Minister over the promotion of digital mode of payments. As the use of digital wallets and cashless transaction gets boosted after the ban on currency notes, the TMC supremo slammed Narendra Modi, calling him a ‘paytmwala’ from an earlier ‘chaiwala’.

Mamata Banerjee had also alleged the NJP government of doing vendetta politics, and stated that the Trinamool Congress party will be continuing their fight against note-ban despite CBI calls to their leaders. Claiming that the bank employees had admitted the lack of enough currency notes in the banks, the West Bengal CM stated that even pension holders are being deprived of their cash.

There had been a continuing political uproar across the country, since the Modi government, citing the rise in the flow of black money in the country, had initiated the demonetisation policy, following which there had been a ban on old currency notes of higher denominations.