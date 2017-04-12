After CBI starts probe, Satyendar Jain gets Arvind Kejriwal’s advice, “Be strong, don’t break. God is with you”

There are allegations that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore, while being a public servant during 2015-16, through Prayas Info Solutions Pvt Ltd, Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd and Managalyatan Projects Pvt Ltd, CBI sources said.

After CBI initiated a preliminary enquiry against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for alleged money laundering to the tune of over Rs 16 crore in 2010-12 and 2015-16, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has adviced his minister to remain strong in these trying times. “Aapne kai bade mafia se panga liya hai. Aapko todne ke liye CBI jaise sab hathiyaar istemaal karenge. Date rehna. Tootna mat. Eeshwar aapke saath hai,” (You have handled many big mafia’s. CBI will try everything on you to break you. But, don’t give up. Be strong. God is with you) he tweeted.

There are allegations that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore, while being a public servant during 2015-16, through Prayas Info Solutions Pvt Ltd, Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd and Managalyatan Projects Pvt Ltd, CBI sources said. They alleged that in 2010-12, Jain had laundered Rs 11.78 crore through these companies and M/S Indometal Impex Pvt Ltd, where money was given to employees who routed it through shell companies floated by entry operators in Kolkata.

आपने कई बड़े माफ़िया से पंगा लिया है। आपको तोड़ने के लिए CBI जैसे सब हथियार इस्तेमाल करेंगे। डटे रहना। टूटना मत। ईश्वर आपके साथ है http://t.co/6w3BxY2BDI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2017

A preliminary enquiry is the first step by the CBI to gather information about the allegations. If the agency is convinced that there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused. “The companies under scanner are all linked to Jain, who had dissociated from them after joining AAP and fighting polls. But it was just a technical disassociation. In 2015-16, he allegedly moved Rs 4.63 crore through these companies. Earlier, in 2010-12, he allegedly moved Rs 11.78 crore. Money was allegedly given by Jain, in cash, through his employees and associates to Kolkata-based entry operators of shell companies for providing accommodation entries in his favour,” a CBI officer claimed.

When contacted, Jain said, “MRI, CT scan and other such expensive medical tests are now offered free to all citizens of Delhi… Work done by the Delhi government has disappointed some political parties and pressure groups. That is why enquiries like these will keep happening.”