After CBI questions Satyendar Jain’s wife, AAP says Centre using caged parrot to silence critics

The Delhi government on Monday accused the central government of using the “caged parrot” CBI to “silence dissenters”. The remarks came after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team questioned Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s wife in connection with allegations of money laundering.”Another day, another raid! CBI now raids Minister Jain ‘s residence. Centre trying to silence dissenters via caged parrot,” Delhi government spokesperson Arunoday Prakash tweeted. “BJP model: You make Mohalla Clinics, save money in projects, (provide) free medicines, tests and surgeries… We (the BJP) will keep troubling you with CBI, IT (Income Tax department), ED (Enforcement Directorate),” he added.

In April, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Jain in connection with Rs 4.63 crore of money laundering in 2015-16. The CBI had questioned the minister on June 1 and 2. Last week, the CBI visited Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence regarding alleged irregularities in a ‘Talk to AK’ social media campaign, prompting strong AAP reactions against the “CBI raid”. The CBI denied there was any raid or search at Sisodia’s residence and said a team of officers went there to record his statement.