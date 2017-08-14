After car catches fire, Bengaluru businessman dies trying to save wife, children

In a horrific incident, a 38-year-old man on Sunday died when his car caught fire. (Representative Photo: PTI)

In a horrific incident, a 38-year-old man on Sunday died when his car caught fire. Unable to unfasten his seat belt Bengaluru-based jeweller, Dileep Kumar, was burnt to death when the car he was driving caught fire near Madukkarai on Salem-Kochi highway in the early hours yesterday, PTI reported. Kumar along with his family was going to Kochi from the city when his car’s engine suddenly caught fire. However, he managed to save the lives of his wife and two children as he pushed them out of the car but himself died in the inferno. His wife and two children traveling with him escaped unhurt.

As per the report by The Hindu, the car caught fire around 2 am when it reached near a toll gate on the highway at Madukkarai in Coimbatore District. While driving Kumar noticed thick smoke and flames emitting from the front portion of the car, following which he stopped the car. As per the report, the flames spread fast to the front seat. While Kumar’s wife with the two children managed to come out from the car, he was trapped inside.

According to the police, Kumar was not able to open the door lock or detach the seat belt and therefore was trapped inside the car. The report also quoted the police as saying that his wife and a few passers-by could not approach the car due to the blaze. Later, Fire and Rescue Services team rushed to the spot and put out the flames and retrieved Kumar’s body. Forensic experts visited the accident spot and collected clues. Meanwhile, the Madukkarai police have registered the case and are investigating the cause of the fire.