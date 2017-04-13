After bypoll win, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gives thumbs-up to EVMs, says ‘not tampered with’

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that he had asked the party candidates to ensure that the EVMs were properly checked. He also said that the officials were asked to educate the voters about the machines. (Reuters)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today in a statement said that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the two constituencies where Congress won were not tampered with. Results for the by-elections held earlier this month came out on Friday. In a number of byelections across states, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, Congress won both the seats in Karnataka. Congress’ Kalale N Keshavamurthy won over BJP’s V Srinivas Prasad by more than 21,000 votes in Nanjangud and Congress’ Geetha Mahadevaprasad beat BJP’s C S Niranjan Kumar by over 10,000 votes in Gundlupet.

Chief Minister said that he had asked the party candidates to ensure that the EVMs were properly checked. He also said that the officials were asked to educate the voters about the machines.

Contrary to what the Chief Minister had earlier said, Siddaramaiah on Thursday defended his party and said that “The EVMs are not tampered. Congress is questioning this because there is scope for the tampering. Here in Karnataka in these two by-elections the EVMs are not tampered,”.

You May Also Want To Watch:

The Congress has been demanding that the old ballot paper which the EC got rid of a decade ago comes back in practice.

Congress has been alleging that the Electronic Voting Machines which were used for the elections held earlier this year were tampered with to favour BJP. Earlier this week, members of Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP had caused much commotion in Rajya Sabha causing Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien to adjourn the proceedings. Congress had called the government a ‘cheat”. The opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, BSP and others had come together to raise their concerns regarding tampering. BSP supremo Mayawati had even launched a nationwide protest where BSP cadres held demonstrations in 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh calling the tampering with EVMs ‘murder of democracy’.