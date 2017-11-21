After big setback, Odisha gives up on Odishara Rasagola, now seeks GI tag for this Rasagola (Image Source PTI)

After West Bengal won the battle for the Geographical Indication or GI tag for its Rasagolla, the Odisha government has dropped Odishara Rasagola and decided to apply for Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Jagannath Rasagola’, said an official on Tuesday. Based on comprehensive report from legal experts and various stakeholders on the issue, the director of industries has recommended the MSME department for a GI tag for Jagannath Rasagola. In a letter to MSME Secretary L.N. Gupta, Director of Industries Smruti Ranjan Pradhan said chances of successfully registering for Odisha Rasagola are not very bright. The letter stated that unless it can be established that Rasagolas from Odisha have certain unique qualities, characteristics and reputation which are essentially associated with state of Odisha, the chances of successfully registering Odishara Rasagola as a GI are not very bright. Since there are so many varieties of the sweet delicacy being prepared in Odisha, it will not be able to identify any definite uniqueness associated with the sweet. Hence applying with the name of Odishara Rasagola will not fetch any benefit or advantage.

The letter recommended that the state should apply for a GI tag for Jagannath Rasagola, going by its age-old exclusive identity and also being a prime ritual of the Jagannath culture of Odisha. The director of industries suggested that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) or even the Servitors’ Association can file for the GI tag on behalf of the state. MSME Minister Prafulla Samal said: “Bangala Rasagolla is not of entire country. It needs to be proved that the origin of Rasagola is from the pious citadel of Lord Jagannath. Therefore he appealed to historians and researchers to prove that the origin of Rasagola is from Jagannath Peetha. His personal view is that Rasagola is of Odisha.

Law Minister Pratap Jena said that the MSME department has been entrusted with the responsibility of getting the GI tag for Puri Lord Jagannath’s Rasagola. The mimister added that the MSME officials have already made an inspection in Puri. Apart from that, there is need to examine the historical background of Rasagola used in Jagannath Temple. It is the prime ‘bhog’ (divine offering) on the auspicious occasion of Mahaprabhu’s Niladri Bije.

The latest (15th) GI tag for West Bengal came for Banglar Rosogolla on November 13. The GI tag is a sign that identifies a product as originating from a particular place.