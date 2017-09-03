After Bawana election win, CM Arvind Kejriwal looks to this portfolio for more poll boosts

The reason behind this change of stance, sources say is the water and sewage problems which if tackled can lead to solving some of the major problems in Delhi. “Water and sewage are lifelines of the people of Delhi. If these two issues are looked after, a number of problems faced by people can be solved, ” sources said. The surprising win in Bawana bypoll seems to have paved the way for this decision. Water and sewage problem is a major issue which affects the poor-rich alike and this needs to be looked after. “After Bawana, it is even more apparent that water and sewerage are two issues at the heart of problems faced in a city like Delhi, and cuts across classes and rural-urban divide,” sources said.

Followed by Kapil Mishra’s defeat in the MCD polls, he was sacked from party. The party claims his dismissal was a result of his inability to provide water in Delhi, which they believe had cost them the election. On the other hand, Mishra claims, he was sacked because he was raising issues of corruption against AAP leaders including Kejriwal. The issue of CM’s portfolio had come to fore during a dinner meeting hosted by Kejriwal following the MCD loss. Following the loss, a lot of changes have surfaced in the party’s way of functioning. It has started focusing more on governance and is avoiding direct political confrontational approach.