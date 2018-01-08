After B S Yeddyurappa announcement on candidates, Amit Shah orders Karnataka BJP leaders to stay silent

Karnataka Elections: Amit Shah asks party members to not declare candidates unilaterally

BJP President and chief strategist, Amit Shah has forbidden the party members from unilaterally announcing names of candidates for constituencies in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly election. The directive issued by Shah during meetings with the state BJP unit last week comes after state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa’s announcement of the names of 20 of his supporters as candidates for the polls that triggered voices of dissent in the party. As per a report by The Indian Express, during meetings with state BJP leaders in Bengaluru last week, Shah stated that state leaders must desist from announcing candidates since the final decision will be taken and announced by the party leadership after due process.

Meanwhile, the former Holalkere MLA and BJP leader M. Chandrappa has said that BJP national president Amit Shah will visit Holalkere town on January 10 to take part in Nava Karnataka Nirman Yatra. “BJP workers and supporters should create awareness on the failure of the State government on all fronts,” he added.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah had, earlier, stated that Amit Shah’s magic wouldn’t work in his state. Speaking at ‘Sadhana Sambhrama’ programme, the incumbent CM said that the “conspiracy” hatched by the BJP to come to power in the State would not succeed.

Siddaramaiah also claimed that the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had seen a sharp decline in recent times owing to his government’s failure to address the problems faced by the common man. Notably, Congress-governed Karnataka has 28 parliamentary constituencies – certainly not as many as Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat, where the BJP stormed to a famous assembly poll win last year – but enough to make it a valuable asset in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

One thing that can be said for certain as of now, is that Karnataka’s poll temperature is all set to rise in the coming weeks with top leaders of the BJP and the Congress breezing in and out of the state.