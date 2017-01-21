After AR Rahman, now Ilaiyaraja comes in support of protest against Jallikattu ban

In last few days, protest against the ban on the age old sport even reached other parts of the country. (PTI)

A day after Oscar winning music director AR Rahman kept fast in support of protest against Jallikattu ban in Tamil Nadu, noted music director Ilaiyaraaja has also jumped in support of the protest on the issue. Along with AR Rahman and Ilayaraja, several other actors from Tamil cinema as well as cricketers have also come in support of the sport to be held in the state.

Before his fast Rahman had twitted saying, “I’m fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of Tamilnadu.” With no sign of protests over the ban on Jallikattu on sight the, the Centre had cleared the ordinance on Jallikattu and sent it to President Pranab Mukherjee for his clearance. However, even today the protests over the issue continue in the state with people continue to assemble in the Marina beach in Chennai.

In last few days, protest against the ban on the age old sport even reached other parts of the country including Goa and Mumbai where people were also seen protesting on the issue. Recently ex-cricketer K Srikanth had asked whether boxing will also be banned since it is dangerous sport. On May 2014, the Supreme Court had banned the Jallikattu from the state citing that the sport was dangerous for the animal. It is expected to hear the case again next week.