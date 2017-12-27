After Anil Baijal returned AAP government’s move to home deliver public services, Arvind Kejriwal asks ‘who will have the final say’

A day after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal returned the AAP government’s move to home deliver public services, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked him, questioning “who should have the final say”. (Image: IE)

A day after Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal returned the AAP government’s move to home deliver public services, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked him, questioning “who should have the final say”. “LG says digitisation enough. Elected government says digitisation needs to be coupled with doorstep delivery. LG does not agree. So, the question is – in a democracy, in such a situation, who should have final say – LG or elected government??” Kejriwal said this in a tweet, attaching a news report titled ‘Doorstep delivery: Government says Baijal ‘rejected’ plan, L-G says digitise it’. On Tuesday, Baijal’s office said that the LG has only “advised to reconsider the proposal in its present form and suggested alternative model to eliminate corruption and improve public service delivery”.

Baijal also said that digital delivery of services could be the “most effective” tool to eliminate corruption as it removed human interface, minimised delays and discretion. On Tuesday, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia also attacked the LG’s decision, saying: “Huge setback in Delhi government’s efforts to provide good and corruption free governance… “LG has taken decision without knowing field reality.” He said most of these services were already digital, yet there were long queues in offices. The Delhi government had, under the scheme, decided to offer over 40 government services ranging from the grant of water connection to marriage certificates at people’s doorstep.