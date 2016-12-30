After Akhilesh Yadav’s expulsion from Samajwadi Party, BJP calls for his resignation as CM

Akhilesh Yadav he should resigned immediately on the moral grounds, says Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Minutes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Ram Gopal being expelled for six years by Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, the BJP has sought the resignation of the former. Speaking on the development, that shocked the political circle and the Uttar Pradesh politics as a whole, BJP leader Yogi Adityanath asked for the resignation of the chief minister saying that he should resigned immediately on the moral grounds.

Supporting his views, his party colleague Srikanth Sharma said that in Uttar Oradesh, people have already waved off Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and the expulsion won’t have much of an impact. He also added that in family-centered parties, if the family breaks up, the party also falls apart.

Taking a dig at Mulayam Singh Yadav, another party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said that when he first joined politics, he was a samajwadi neta, after that became leader of a particular cast, but now the situation is that he remains neither the leader of a son nor of a brother.

Earlier, party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled Both Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav for anti-party activities for six years.

Speaking to reporters at the press conference, Mulayam said, “No one has the right to call for a national executive meet other than the party chief; by doing this you have hurt the party’s interest. New Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be decided by us, we have to save the party, that is why we have expelled both Akhilesh and Ramgopal.” After the development, Akhilesh supporters indulged in angry protests in front of Mulayam’s residence in Lucknow.