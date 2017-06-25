After AAP suffers setback, BJP gets ready for bypolls in Delhi

In a major setback for Arvind Kejriwal Government, the poll panel rejected plea of 21 AAP MLAs to drop office of profit case against them.

The BJP has started preparations for possible Assembly byelections in the national capital, after the Election Commission decided to continue to appeal against 21 AAP MLAs holding office of profit, an Indian Express report said. BJP’s national organisation general secretary Ramlal has asked party workers to start door-to-door campaigning. He also urged workers at the booth-level to contact families in their areas, especially from minorities and backward castes.

Launching an offensive against the AAP Government in the national capital, BJP leader and Leader of the House in Assembly, Vijender Gupta, was quoted as saying by the paper that the poll panel has rejected all arguments by the AAP “to delay verdict in the matter of 21 AAP MLAs appointed as parliamentary secretaries” . “To delay the verdict, the AAP had been giving various arguments for two years. After today, the AAP stands exposed,” he further said.

In a major setback for Arvind Kejriwal Government in the national capital yesterday, the poll panel had rejected plea of 21 AAP MLAs to drop office of profit case against them. The hearing was concluded on March 27, and the Election Commission had reserved its order in the matter. The controversy had erupted after Kejriwal had appointed 21 party MLAs as parliamentary secretaries in March lat year. The MLAs in question are facing chances of disqualification in the order expected in few days. These 21 MLAs had filed a plea in the poll panel, requesting dropping of the cases against them.

Last year, the Delhi High Court cancelled AAP Government’s appointment of 21 party MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. It had said the their appointments were done without the concurrence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.