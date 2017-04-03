African envoys term attacks on students as ‘xenophobic and racial’, call for international inquiry

The African envoys termed these attacks against the students as “xenophobic and racial” and called for an international inquiry into the matter. (IE)

The heads of African Mission accredited to India convened a special meet on Monday to look into the recent attack against African students in Greater Noida. The African envoys termed these attacks against the students as “xenophobic and racial” and called for an international inquiry into the matter. The envoys said that they had reviewed previous incidents and had come to the conclusion that there had been no visible deterring measures taken by the Government of India. The Office of Dean of African Group of Missions said that they had agreed to call for independent probes into the matter by Human Rights Council & other Human Rights bodies. Earlier the GoI had refused to call the attack on African students in Greater Noida as racial saying that it would have been incorrect in making conclusions about the nature and reason of these acts.

Following the attack on a Kenyan woman, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay had said that Kenyan diplomats had met with the ministry officials and made sure that the ministry was reported that the incident did not “correspondent with reality”. Baglay had told the reporters that such attacks were unacceptable and have been rightly condemned, informing that the government was in touch with the authorities and the students on the attacks.

Also watch:

On being asked about the nature of attacks, Baglay had said that it would not be right to dive to conclusions in a matter of the nature or reasons for such activities as it would be better understood after the outcome of the probe. Earlier, 4 Nigerian students had been attacked by a mob in Greater Noida, after a 17-year-old boy dies last week due to suspected drug overdose.