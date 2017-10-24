Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani arrives in India, to meet PM Narendra Modi shortly

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani arrived at the New Delhi airport on Tuesday morning. (Image: ANI)

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday morning arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for a one day visit to India. Ghani would be in Delhi for one day where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The leaders will reportedly hold talks on issues such as promoting security, stability in Afghanistan and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism. PM Modi and Ghani will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. Ghani’s visit to the national capital came after PM Modi invited him. The invitation was extended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his Kabul trip earlier this month, according to reports. PM Modi will also host a lunch in his honour, the report said.

“Both sides will have the opportunity to review the entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership, including the New Development Partnership; hold consultations and coordinate on furthering the shared objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism,” read an official statement.

The visit will build upon the recent high level bilateral exchanges between the two countries, including the recent visit of Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and that of Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani to India for the meeting of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council, which was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. EAM Swaraj will meet the visiting dignitary, who will also give a public address at Vivekanand International Foundation.

Extending support to the neighbouring country, PM Modi in September said that India attaches the highest priority to its ties with Afghanistan and promised strong support to the trouble- torn country’s fight against terrorism imposed on it. The prime minister also reiterated India’s full support to the government and people of Afghanistan, including through humanitarian and development assistance, in their efforts to build a peaceful, united, democratic and prosperous nation, a PMO statement had said.