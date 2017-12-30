Afghanistan blasts Pakistan over inhuman treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife in Islamabad

Human beings should be treated like humans only and should not be made victims of politics, ” Abdali said.

Lashing out at Pakistan for its inhuman treatment to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife in Islamabad, Afghan Ambassador to India Shaida Mohammad Abdali, said humans should not be made victims of politics. The Afghan envoy further said that human beings should be treated like humans. “Human beings should be treated like humans only and should not be made victims of politics, ” Abdali said. On December 25, in a carefully choreographed event, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, had met his wife and mother. The 40-minute meeting, which took place after many representations, took place at the heavily guarded Foreign Affairs Ministry building and came after the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan in May to stay 47-year-old Jadhav’s execution.

“Pakistan permits the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Jadhav with him, as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted The tweet made it a point to identify Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, with his military title. Pakistan claimed its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran. It claimed that he was in possession of an Indian passport that identified him as Hussein Mubarak Patel.

Making a statement on the meeting of Jadhav with his wife and mother in Islamabad earlier this week, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said it came after 22 months and was “misused by Pakistan as an instrument to further its propaganda.” Jadhav’s mother and wife were taken for the meeting through a separate door without informing the accompanying Deputy High Commissioner of India, stripped of their bindi, bangles and mangalsutra, made to change into different clothes and wear slippers by discarding their shoes, she said.

Swaraj emphasised that both the wife and the mother were asked to remove their bindis and jewellery, which had led Jadhav to ask about the welfare of his father as soon as they sat down for the meeting. Normally, a Hindu woman does not wear the mangalsutra and bindi or vermillion after the death of her husband.