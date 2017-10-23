Afghan president Ashraf Ghani in Delhi on October 24; will hold detailed talks with PM Narendra Modi

During his visit, President Ghani will meet with his Indian counterpart and have delegation level talks with the prime minister, who will also host a lunch in his honour. (Reuters)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will hold detailed talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow on furthering the shared objective of promoting security and stability in Afghanistan, and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism. The external affairs ministry said today that the Afghan president would be here on a one-day working visit at the invitation of the prime minister. The invitation was extended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his Kabul trip on October 16. During his visit, President Ghani will meet with his Indian counterpart and have delegation level talks with the prime minister, who will also host a lunch in his honour, an official statement said. “Both sides will have the opportunity to review the entire gamut of multifaceted bilateral strategic partnership, including the New Development Partnership; hold consultations and coordinate on furthering the shared objective of promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and efforts to combat the menace of terrorism,” it said. They will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The visit will build upon the recent high level bilateral exchanges between the two countries, including the recent visit of Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and that of Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani to India for the meeting of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council, which was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Swaraj will call on the visiting dignitary, who will also give a public address at Vivekanand International Foundation.