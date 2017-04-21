Affordable ‘Housing for all’: PM Modi government did in 2 years what Congress couldn’t do in 10, says Venkaiah Naidu

According to Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi-led government has approved 17.73 lakh affordable houses in 2008 cities and towns in India ever since it came to power, while Manmohan Singh-led government could sanction only 13.82 lakh houses for 1061 cities in the 10 years it was at the centre. (Source: Reuters)

Urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu has said that the current government has done more to provide affordable housing to Indians in two years than what UPA could achieve in 10 years of its rule. According to Naidu, the Modi-led government has approved 17.73 lakh affordable houses in 2008 cities and towns in India ever since it came to power, while Manmohan Singh-led government could sanction only 13.82 lakh houses for 1061 cities in the 10 years it was at the centre. PM Modi government is close to completing 3 years at the centre while it is almost 2 years since the announcement of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Naidu has now thrown the ball in the court of state governments, saying that the Centre has done all it could do, and now it is up to the administrative expertise and political will to get the plans to action. Naidu, speaking on PMAY (Urban), said that state government has to ensure a way forward so that the scheme can provide housing for all poor people in urban areas by 2022. The central government has announced several tax benefits and concessions towards the affordable housing scheme. It has also relaxed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in affordable housing apart from passing the Real Estate bill in Parliament in 2016.

To look at the difference between the two governments, the current ministry has approved investments worth Rs 96,266 crore with an aim to construct more houses for the urban poor, while only Rs 32,713 crore was sanctioned during 2004 to 2014, according to Naidu. Under the PMAY (Urban) scheme, Rs 27,883 crore has been approved to be given to the states and Union Territories as a form of centre’s assistance while only Rs 20,920 crore was provided in UPA’s 10-year rule.

The current government has set 2022 as a target for its ‘Housing for All’ project, while the previous government had a very open-ended approach. Meanwhile, Naidu has said that 15 states and UTs, including Kerela, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, among others, will meet the goal by 2019 itself. Other states, in the meantime, have been requested to submit their housing proposals by 2018. Naidu said that if a state does not execute the implementation of PMAY, then its people will resort to wrath.

Naidu has said that ever since the announcement of PMAY(Urban), 97,489 houses have been built for poor people living in urban areas. In terms of approval of affordable house constructions, the states which top the list are Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. However, Gujarat is the state which has seen the maximum completion of construction of such houses.

Interestingly, the Delhi government is not a part of the PMAY (Urban) scheme, yet. Kejriwal government had earlier claimed that the government at the centre has not been giving enough money that is required under the scheme.