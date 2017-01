President of the Association G Mohanakrishnan, however, made it clear that the boycott was not against Supreme Court’s order. (PTI)

The Madras High Court Advocates Association today announced boycott of the courts tomorrow in support of state wide protests demanding a lifting ban on Jallikattu.

President of the Association G Mohanakrishnan, however, made it clear that the boycott was not against Supreme Court’s order banning the bull taming sport but only against PETA, which is opposing sport.

You may also like to watch

A section of lawyers also held a procession outside the High Court raising slogans against PETA.